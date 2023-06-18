Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP leader Nara Lokesh rubbishes DGP's claim on law & order 

As part of his Yuva Galam Padayatra, Lokesh interacted with representatives of the Yanadi community at Kallur campsite in Venkatagiri Assembly segment of Nellore district.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Rubbishing the claim of the Director General of Police (DGP) that there was no increase in the crime rate in Andhra Pradesh, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh observed that the State had already turned into the crime capital of India.

In a press release issued on Saturday, Lokesh suggested that the DGP view the rise in incidence of crime as an IPS officer and not from the ruling YSRC angle. “It is really unfortunate that murders, kidnaps, rapes and other ghastly crimes in the State are being viewed as voluntary service,” Lokesh remarked sarcastically.

“Only on Friday you certified that there is no increase in the crime rate and that the law and order is completely under control in the State. What about setting a 10th standard boy afire so inhumanly at Uppalavaripalem in Bapatla district by YSRC worker Venkateswara Reddy. Is it not a crime?” he questioned.

Observing that this kind of atrocities were not reported even in old Bihar, Lokesh mentioned the murder of a Dalit in the home constituency of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and a Dalit woman in the CM’s home district, gang rape next to the CM’s residence, rape of a girl in broad daylight in Nellore and kidnap of Visakhapatnam MP’s wife and son. “Are they not considered to be crimes or appear to be voluntary service to you,” Lokesh asked the DGP. 

As part of his Yuva Galam Padayatra, Lokesh interacted with representatives of the Yanadi community at Kallur campsite in Venkatagiri Assembly segment of Nellore district. Representatives of the Muslim, SC and ST communities also met Lokesh to narrate their problems.

