Three arrested for burning minor boy alive, kin get Rs 10 lakhs aid in AP

The SP also clarified that neither the family of the deceased nor the accused had any political background in the past. 

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A day after a 15-year-old boy was burnt alive allegedly by his sister’s stalker, Bapatla police arrested three people in connection with the murder case, in the district on Saturday.  

Speaking to reporters, Bapatla Superintendent of Police (SP) Vakul Jindal termed it as a well-planned murder, and said that the key accused, Venkateswar Reddy, and his accomplices—Gopi Reddy and Veera Reddy—have been arrested, while another accused is still on the run.

“The boy had earlier confronted Venkateswar Reddy who had been stalking and harassing his sister. He had also complained to Reddy’s mother about this and she had scolded his son and asked him to stop accosting the girl. The boy had informed several elders in the village about Reddy’s activities. The accused bore a grudge against the boy and planned the attack,” he elaborated.

The incident took place around 6 am when the Class 10 boy was on his way to attend tuition classes. Amarnath was allegedly attacked by Reddy and his friends. Petrol was allegedly poured on him and the victim was set on fire. The SP also clarified that neither the family of the deceased nor the accused had any political background in the past. 

Meanwhile, the state government announced Rs 10 lakh exgratia to the bereaved family. Speaking on the occasion, local MP Mopidevi Venkataramana said that a government job would be given to a family member along with a house site. 

