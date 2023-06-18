Wrong vaccine kills over 70 stray dogs in AP village, panchayat secretary sacked 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Palnadu district collector Sivashankar Lotheti sacked panchayat department officials and issued show-cause notices for their negligence, which resulted in the death of over 70 stray dogs.

According to the officials, villagers of Muppalla village of Ipuru mandal filed a petition with the district collector about the street dog menace in their village a few days ago, following which, the collector instructed village panchayat secretary Ch Hymavathi to take necessary action.

Due to a lack of proper awareness, the panchayat personnel administered wrong injections instead of rabies vaccines to the dogs which resulted in the death of 70 to 100 canines in the village.

Furious over the officials, the district collector dismissed Hymavathi for negligence of duty and issued show-cause notices to three other officials.

He also instructed the district animal husbandry department officials to follow the regulations during the sterilisation of stray dogs and conducting birth control operations to prevent similar incidents in future.

