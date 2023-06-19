Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra books first case under Transgender Protection Act in Vizag against four men

Andhra Pradesh police booked the first case since introducing the Transgender Person (Protection of Rights) Act 2019.

Published: 19th June 2023 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

transgender

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a first, Andhra Pradesh police booked a case under the Transgender Person (Protection of Rights) Act 2019 and arrested four men for molesting a transgender woman in Visakhapatnam.

On June 8, a 26-year-old Dalit transgender woman, after watching a movie at a local theatre, boarded an autorickshaw from Jagadamba junction to Hanumanthavaka in which three men were already on board, police said.

After a little while, the three men started touching her private parts, forcing her to raise a hue and cry, and ultimately disembark from the autorickshaw at Pedagadili Junction, the police said.

Once she alighted, all four men, including the auto driver, started beating her up, especially on her head, her complaint states.

"Soon after she got down from the vehicle, she complained and immediately we registered a case under the Transgender Act," Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Trivikram Varma told PTI on Monday.

Police arrested Vasupalli Srinivasu (33), Hanish Kumar (26), Satish Kumar (30) and Manoj Kumar (23) for molesting the transgender woman.

They booked a case under IPC Sections 354 (assaulting a woman) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) read with 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and Section 18 (d) (endangering life and safety) from the Transgender Person (Protection of Rights) Act 2019.

"This is the first case in Andhra Pradesh (under the transgender protection act)," ACP Vivekananda, who is also the nodal officer for the transgender protection cell of the coastal district said but added a caveat against the misuse of the law: "Kindly, my request is that transgender persons should not take this as an advantage."

The case was booked at a Disha police station, which are model stations whose objective is to render speedy justice for women who are victims of sexual assault (rape) and harassment and children under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra PradeshTransgender Person (Protection of Rights) Act
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp