Andhra Pradesh officials directed to carry out power maintenance works before monsoon

In addition to this, all the maintenance activities for other equipment, including CB, CT and surge arresters, shall be carried out as per SOP.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to provide reliable and quality power supply to all the consumers in the State, the special chief secretary (energy) and CMD of  Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO) K Vijayanand emphasised the need for power utilities to carry out periodical and preventive maintenance activities before the upcoming monsoon season.

During the teleconference with CMDs of APDISCOMs and other senior officers of APTRANSCO on pre-monsoon preparatory activities for supplying 24x7 power, the special chief secretary along with managing director of APGENCO and joint managing director of APTRANSCO KVN Chakradhar Babu, has directed officials to ensure that all CE/Zones submit the completion certificates of periodic and preventive maintenance activities and rectify any abnormalities of electrical network equipment.

He said that the power transformer is a critical and costly equipment in the transmission system and failure rate would be negligible if all maintenance activities are carried out on time. He added that reliability of the transmission system depends upon healthiness of power transformer.

Officials were instructed to follow scrupulously all regular standard operating procedures (SOP) with regard to power transformers and avoid failures. In addition to this, all the maintenance activities for other equipment, including CB, CT and surge arresters, shall be carried out as per SOP. He asked officials to ensure that the hot lines staff shall work diligently with precautionary measures wherever needed to rectify the abnormalities.

On pre-monsoon preparatory works, the special chief secretary said that all district headquarters have district-level monitoring control rooms that works 24x7 and they are to be well equipped with sufficient computers and communication facilities. The contact numbers, names and designations of the responsible persons will be made available to public to contact for immediate relief, he added.

Vijayanand directed all DISCOMs to ensure to keep their men and all the required materials ready at strategic locations for rectification of works in case of any breakdown or interruptions. “Depending on the expected intensity of the calamity, the power feeding the vulnerable areas should be hand tripped to disconnect supply to safe guard the equipment’s life and restore supply soon after the situation improves. Skilled staff and advanced infrastructure will be put into service as per the requirement,” he said.

