AP CM failed to ensure law & order: N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over the spate of crimes, including setting a boy ablaze in Bapatla district, TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu blamed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the deterioration of law and order in the State.

“Despite keeping the law and order maintenance with him, the Chief Minister has never reviewed the performance of police and no concrete measures have been taken to curb the spurt in criminal activities in the State in the last four years. The people should put an end to the atrocious government,” he asserted.

In an open letter to the people on Sunday, Naidu said the State turned into a hub of criminal activities and it had become criminal Andhra Pradesh. “Atrocities against women, attacks on weaker sections, Backward Classes and the downtrodden are on the rise in the recent past,” he observed.

The kidnap of the family members of an MP in Visakhapatnam has reflected the poor law and order situation in the State, he observed and sought to know why the Chief Minister has not responded on the these incidents so far.

Making an appeal to the people to ponder over the rise in atrocities in the State in the YSRC government, the TDP supremo said, “It is the failure of the Chief Minister, who is incharge of the law and order. The time has come to question the YSRC government, which is acting in a shameful manner. The people should join him to free the State from the atrocious rule.”

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over the spate of crimes, including setting a boy ablaze in Bapatla district, TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu blamed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the deterioration of law and order in the State. “Despite keeping the law and order maintenance with him, the Chief Minister has never reviewed the performance of police and no concrete measures have been taken to curb the spurt in criminal activities in the State in the last four years. The people should put an end to the atrocious government,” he asserted. In an open letter to the people on Sunday, Naidu said the State turned into a hub of criminal activities and it had become criminal Andhra Pradesh. “Atrocities against women, attacks on weaker sections, Backward Classes and the downtrodden are on the rise in the recent past,” he observed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The kidnap of the family members of an MP in Visakhapatnam has reflected the poor law and order situation in the State, he observed and sought to know why the Chief Minister has not responded on the these incidents so far. Making an appeal to the people to ponder over the rise in atrocities in the State in the YSRC government, the TDP supremo said, “It is the failure of the Chief Minister, who is incharge of the law and order. The time has come to question the YSRC government, which is acting in a shameful manner. The people should join him to free the State from the atrocious rule.”