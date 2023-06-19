Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP meets highest ever power demand of 263 MU on June 17

Since the kharif season is scheduled to begin this month, authorities are expecting further surge in power demand.

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: With the temperatures crossing 45 degrees Celsius in most parts of the State for the past few weeks, power consumption has drastically increased in Andhra Pradesh. The demand for power stood at 263.237 million units on Saturday (June 17), which is 28.24 per cent (205 MU) higher than previous year.  

Electricity consumption by households has increased sharply in the months of May and June due to rise in temperatures. In the last ten days, the power demand went up from 240 MU to 263 MU in the State, proving the estimation of experts wrong, who predicted a peak demand of 250 MU this summer.

Special Chief Secretary (energy) K Vijayanand said that the plan to meet the power demand has yielded good results and there is no question of compromise on quality power supply.Officials said that the rise in power demand was due to soaring temperatures and increase in demand from domestic and industrial sectors. Since the kharif season is scheduled to begin this month, authorities are expecting further surge in power demand.

