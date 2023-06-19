AP Minister hands over Rs 10 lakh to kin of Amarnath

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Necessary action would be taken to set up a fast-track court to speed up the investigation and trial in Amarnath’s case, who was killed on Friday, said Minister Jogi Ramesh. He along with local MP Mopidevi Venkataramana visited Amarnath’s family and handed over Rs 10 lakh cheque and housesite to them on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramesh said that Amarnath’s death is tragic, and assured the family members that severe action would be taken against the accused. As soon as the incident occurred, MP Mopidevi and other leaders responded immediately and provided all required assistance to the bereaved family.

“We will discuss the issue with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and will take action to set up a fast track court to speed up the trial and make sure the accused are punished severely according to the law,’’ he added.

Criticising the opposition party for staging dharnas and accusing the YSRC leaders, he said, “It is very unfortunate that the TDP leaders have stooped so low and politicizing this incident.Meanwhile, TDP leaders informed that Chandrababu Naidu will visit the family on Monday.

