Bapatla steps up efforts to prevent drowning at sea

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: After back-to-back drowning cases reported at beaches in Bapatla district, the preventive measures being implemented by the authorities are yielding good results as over 25 people were rescued from drowning in various incidents in the last couple of months.

Suryalanka Beach and Vodarevu Beach are the most famous tourist spots in the erstwhile Guntur district. Thousands of tourists all across the State visit the beach every year, especially during summer vacations. With the surge in tourist footfall every year, several resorts have mushroomed in these beaches in the last few years, attracting several other tourists, who throng the beaches to spend quality time with their friends and family.

Ramapuram Beach, which is 27 km from Suryalanka Beach, is also one of the famous beaches in the district. It is to be noted that as many as 11 drowning incidents were reported last year, of them nine persons died. To address the issue, the officials have increased vigil at the beaches and installed caution boards describing safety measures to be taken while venturing into the sea.

A total of 10 skilled divers are deployed at Suryalanka Beach round-the-clock to rescue the people who get caught in the sea currents. Officials also arranged first-aid centers to provide immediate treatment for the injured at the beaches.

The civil police along with the marine police are positioned at various points from Ramapuram Beach to the Vodarevu coastline which is over 700 meters. The police said that two civil police constables and marine police will be deployed to patrol and guide people.

In addition to this, Bapatla police have initiated Tourist Police, which guides the tourists and provides information about safety instructions. The officials have also decided to construct three watchtowers across the beach as the existing watchtowers on the coast was in shambles. Bapatla builders association, rice millers association, and golden sands resorts came forward to sponsor the watchtowers construction.

