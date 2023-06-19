Home States Andhra Pradesh

Delayed monsoon, intense heat push vegetables beyond commoner’s reach in AP

The price of tomato, which was Rs 30 per kg ten days ago, seen a hike up to Rs 45 in Rythu Bazaar.

Published: 19th June 2023

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The severe heatwave conditions and delayed monsoon have hit the horticulture crops which resulted the poor crop production in Kurnool district. The prices of vegetables have significantly increased due to the heat. The hike of prices even in the regularly used vegetables resulting worry among consumers. Within a span of 10 days, vegetable prices have increased. The price of tomato, which was Rs 30 per kg ten days ago, seen a hike up to Rs 45 in Rythu Bazaar.

Similarly, the cost of beans rose to Rs 125 per kg from Rs 100.According to Horticulture officials, due to delayed monsoon and high temperatures, the crop production in the district have been decreased to an extent. This has resulted in increasing prices of vegetables up to Rs 40 in retail markets. As many as 1 lakh hectares of horticulture crops were cultivated across the district. Moreover, transport charges are also one of the reasons for price rise.

