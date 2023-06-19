Home States Andhra Pradesh

Dwarampudi running a crime empire with Jagan’s blessings: Pawan Kalyan

Accusing the MLA of insulting women in the name of caste, he warned of severe consequences.

Published: 19th June 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KAKIANDA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan went hammer and tongs against the ruling YSRC, especially its MLA from Kakinada City and said if given a chance to represent in the Assembly, he and his party will teach a fitting lesson to Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy.

Addressing a public gathering at Sarpavaram Junction in Kakinada from atop his Varahi campaign vehicle on the fifth day of Varahi Vijaya Yatra on Sunday, the Jana Sena chief alleged that Dwarampudi was running a crime empire with the blessings of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

From looting crores of rupees from illegal rice exports to settlements, the JSP chief said the Kakinada City MLA was steeped in crime and reeled out a number of such alleged crimes of the YSRC legislator.

Accusing the MLA of insulting women in the name of caste, he warned of severe consequences. “If given a chance, I will make these goons run, thrashing them all the way,” he said pointing out that he was standing in Kakinada and giving an ultimatum to the YSRC leader.

Citing the involvement of the ruling party MLC in the murder of his former car driver, who is a Dalit, and the recent episode of MP’s family members’ kidnap in Visakhapatnam city, the JSP chief said it clearly shows the failure of law and order in the State.  He accused the ruling party of threatening everyone, including himself.

“Unless we set the caste tag aside, Andhra Pradesh cannot move forward,” he asserted and calling upon people to free the State from the clutches of YSRC, which has made it a drug hub.

TAGS
Pawan Kalyan Dwarampudi
Comments

