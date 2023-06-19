Home States Andhra Pradesh

Gridco-MPPCL pact to meet energy shortfall

Gridco had to bear additional cost of Rs 285 crore for buying costly power from open market to meet the shortage.

Published: 19th June 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

As electricity is the prime driver of State’s development, the government has attached high priority on the uninterrupted power supply.

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as instantaneous peak electricity demand in Odisha scaled an all-time high of 6,242 MW on Saturday night owing to unprecedented heat wave and low hydro reservoir level, state-owned bulk power supplier Grid Corporation has entered into a power banking agreement with Madhya Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (MPPCL) for procurement of up to 350 MW to meet any shortfall as and when required.

“As per the agreement with Madhya Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (MPPCL), Gridco will avail 100 MW of firm power with an option to ask for more up to 350 MW anytime during April and July this year under barter system,” Gridco managing director Trilochan Panda told The New Indian Express.

He said power banking is cashless transaction wherein no tariff needs to be paid for energy availed or supplied. This is a swapping arrangement to match seasonal variations in surplus and deficit situations. “The amount of energy Odisha will avail from Madhya Pradesh during summer months will be returned during winter ideally between December and February. The transaction should be completed within the same financial year,” Panda said.

Asserting that the state is power sufficient, the Gridco MD said the power banking is an arrangement to fall back upon during emergency situations like June last year when the second unit of NTPC’s Darlipali plant of 800 MW capacity went off grid due to a technical snag and the fourth unit of OPGC’s Ib Thermal Station (660 MW) in Jharsuguda district was under annual maintenance triggering a shortage of around 840 MW.

Gridco had to bear additional cost of Rs 285 crore for buying costly power from open market to meet the shortage. Explaining that power outage at low transmission distribution level (domestic consumers)  has nothing to with availability, Panda said, the contracted capacity of the state is 8,480 MW from its own sources, independent power plants, central thermal and hydro and renewable energy sources. The peak availability of the state is around 5,435 MW.

“There is no dearth of power to meet the peak demand which touched to 6,242 MW at around 1.36 am last night. While the state hydro power stations are generating 1,150 MW to meet the peak demand requirement, we have taken permission of the government to go up to 1,450 MW from hydro sources,” he added.

Grido has recently entered into an agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) for supply of 600 MW of wind energy though inter-state transmission system (ISTS)-connected wind power projects which will be available from June 2025.

