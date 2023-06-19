Home States Andhra Pradesh

Home Minister’s remarks on AP being ‘anti-Hindu’, ‘anti-Dalit’ true: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao

GVL asserted that the track record of Modi sarkar is clean and its contribution to the development of Andhra Pradesh is clearly evident.

Published: 19th June 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

GVL Narasimha Rao. (File Photo)

GVL Narasimha Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao lambasted the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for its ‘anti-Hindu’ and ‘anti-Dalit’ stance. He said they had taken the increase in attacks on Dalits in the State to the notice of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking to newsmen in Vijayawada on Sunday, the BJP MP said the YSRC government was now worried as it stood exposed after Amit Shah’s speech in Vizag recently.“Everything that happens in the State is reported to the Union Home Minister and based on the ground reports only, Amit Shah highlighted the increase in crimes and law and order problems during his public meeting in Visakhapatnam,” the BJP MP explained.

Asserting that Amit Shah’s speech was not politically motivated, GVL said failure of policing was exposed with the kidnap of MP’s family members in Visakhapatnam a few days ago. “It only reflects the deterioration of law and order situation in Vizag, which is a peaceful city,” he observed.

Expressing shock over the Bapatla incident, he demanded that the Chief Minister apologise to the family of the 10th class boy, who was set ablaze, for the failure of law ad order in the State. “It is even better if he steps down from the Chief Minister post for failing to protect the people of the State,” he remarked.

GVL asserted that the track record of Modi sarkar is clean and its contribution to the development of Andhra Pradesh is clearly evident. “For that very reason, we are able to tell what we did to the State’s development confidently. Can YSRC say what it did to the State on its own?” he asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GVL Narasimha Rao YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp