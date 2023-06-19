Home Minister’s remarks on AP being ‘anti-Hindu’, ‘anti-Dalit’ true: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao lambasted the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for its ‘anti-Hindu’ and ‘anti-Dalit’ stance. He said they had taken the increase in attacks on Dalits in the State to the notice of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking to newsmen in Vijayawada on Sunday, the BJP MP said the YSRC government was now worried as it stood exposed after Amit Shah’s speech in Vizag recently.“Everything that happens in the State is reported to the Union Home Minister and based on the ground reports only, Amit Shah highlighted the increase in crimes and law and order problems during his public meeting in Visakhapatnam,” the BJP MP explained.

Asserting that Amit Shah’s speech was not politically motivated, GVL said failure of policing was exposed with the kidnap of MP’s family members in Visakhapatnam a few days ago. “It only reflects the deterioration of law and order situation in Vizag, which is a peaceful city,” he observed.

Expressing shock over the Bapatla incident, he demanded that the Chief Minister apologise to the family of the 10th class boy, who was set ablaze, for the failure of law ad order in the State. “It is even better if he steps down from the Chief Minister post for failing to protect the people of the State,” he remarked.

GVL asserted that the track record of Modi sarkar is clean and its contribution to the development of Andhra Pradesh is clearly evident. “For that very reason, we are able to tell what we did to the State’s development confidently. Can YSRC say what it did to the State on its own?” he asked.

