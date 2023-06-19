Home States Andhra Pradesh

Interstate gang arrested, gold, silver worth Rs 20 lakh seized in AP

The DSP informed that the three accused have committed more than seven offences in Chittoor district.

Published: 19th June 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuff

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Kuppam police arrested a three-member-inter-state gang, who were involved in several burglaries in Tamil Nadu as well as Andhra Pradesh and seized 300 grams of gold and a silver worth Rs 20 lakh on Saturday.

The accused G Palani (43) hailing from Kallakuri district of Tamil Nadu has been involved in 50 offenses in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and also in Andhra Pradesh.

Another accused G Raju (47) from Vellore district of Tamil Nadu was also involved in ten theft and dacoity cases in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka. R Murugan (58) from Vijayapuram district of Karnataka has committed ten cases in three states.

The DSP informed that the three accused have committed more than seven offences in Chittoor district. SP Y Rishanth Reddy formed a police team to track down the gang. 

‘Acting on specific inputs, the police team arrested the accused at the Mallanuru Cross in Kuppam mandal on Sunday.Acting on the information provided by the arrested, the police conducted searches at various locations, which led to the recovery of stolen gold ornaments and silver articles and arrested them.

The accused were remanded and the police will continue their investigation to recover the remaining stolen property.  

Interstate gang arrested Andhra Pradesh Tamil Nadu
