‘National education policy helps promote human well-being’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vice-Chairman of AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Prof K Rama Mohana Rao highlights that the NEP-2020 recognises higher education’s vital role in promoting human well-being, societal development, and the nation’s constitutional vision.

He along with academic officer of APSCHE G Srirangam Mathew, addressed the media here on Sunday regarding the four-year UG Honours Programme with Single Major to be introduced from 2023-24 academic year.

Rama Mohana Rao said that an awareness programme will be organised by APSCHE to the intermediate passed out students seeking admission into degree colleges on June 19 at Fr Devaiah Auditorium in Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada at 4.00 pm.

“In consonance with NEP-2020 the State government has redesigned the choice based credit system in 2015-16 and also rolled out a four-year UG honours programmes from the year 2020-21,” he said.

VIJAYAWADA: Vice-Chairman of AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Prof K Rama Mohana Rao highlights that the NEP-2020 recognises higher education’s vital role in promoting human well-being, societal development, and the nation’s constitutional vision. He along with academic officer of APSCHE G Srirangam Mathew, addressed the media here on Sunday regarding the four-year UG Honours Programme with Single Major to be introduced from 2023-24 academic year. Rama Mohana Rao said that an awareness programme will be organised by APSCHE to the intermediate passed out students seeking admission into degree colleges on June 19 at Fr Devaiah Auditorium in Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada at 4.00 pm.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “In consonance with NEP-2020 the State government has redesigned the choice based credit system in 2015-16 and also rolled out a four-year UG honours programmes from the year 2020-21,” he said.