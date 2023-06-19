Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police arrest eight for ‘gang raping’ 23-year-old in AP

The police analysed CCTV footage from various locations, including the Gandhi Statue area, where the accused abducted the victim on an auto-rickshaw.

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Eight persons, all accused in the gang-rape case of a 23-year-old woman, reported on June 10, 2023, were arrested by the Vedayapalem police on Sunday.The police also seized an auto-rickshaw, a knife and two motorbikes from their possession.

Nellore city DSP D Srinivasa Reddy disclosed the case details at his office in Nellore city here on Sunday and said that initially four members of the gang kidnapped the 23-year-old victim on an auto-rickshaw after threatening her with a knife and shifted her to an isolated place close to Nellore city.

The four accused sexually assaulted the victim and informed the same to five others, who later joined the four initial offenders, and forcibly assaulted the victim, said DSP D Srinivasa Reddy. Upon noticing a police vehicle nearby, the accused fled from the scene on their vehicles leaving behind the victim.

After receiving a complaint on June 11 at 6pm, the police registered a case under IPC sections 366, 376 and 506, and  swiftly formed teams to apprehend the culprits.The police analysed CCTV footage from various locations, including the Gandhi Statue area, where the accused abducted the victim on an auto-rickshaw.

The arrested were identified as K Bhanu Vishnu vardhan (22), Yugandhar (21), A Sujan (24), K Bhanu Sai Vardhan (22), Shaik Hussan Basha (20), M Sai Satwik (21), K Ajay (20) and K Revanth (19), all hailing from various parts of Nellore city. The DSP also informed that they have launched a manhunt to arrest another accused Jagadeesh, who is at large.

