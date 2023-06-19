Home States Andhra Pradesh

Severe heatwave continues to engulf in Andhra Pradesh

Kurupam in Parvathipuram-Manyam dist reports highest temperature of 46°C, Tirupati records temp of 43.3°C

VIJAYAWADA: There has been no letup from the sizzling summer heat in the State, with several places still reporting daytime temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.  On Sunday, Kurupam in  Paravthipuram-Manyam district reported the highest temperature of 46 degrees Celsius.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) said on Sunday, as many as 217 mandals in the State have reported severe heatwave conditions, while 145 mandals reported heatwave conditions.  Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heatwaves conditions to continue on Monday as well.

While Vijayawada reported 41.7 degree Celsius, other major cities like Kakinada, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam logged maximum daytime temperatures of 41.2 degree Celsius, 43.3 degree Celsius and 42.7 degree Celsius respectively.

On Sunday, intense heatwave conditions were reported in 217 mandals, including 25 mandals in Vizianagaram, 24 mandals in Anakapalle, 21 in Kakinada, 18 in East Godavari, 16 in Konaseema, 15 each in Srikakulam, Parvathipuram-Manyam, Eluru, 14 in Prakasam, 12 in West Godavari, seven each in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Krishna, NTR, six in Visakhapatnam, five in Palnadu, three each in Nellore, Bapatla, two each in Kurnool and Guntur districts. Meanwhile, heatwave conditions prevailed in 18 mandals each of Bapatla, Palnadu and Prakasam districts, 16 in Krishna, 12 in Guntur, 10 each in Eluru and NTR, eight in Nandyal, six in West Godavari, five each in YSR Kadapa, Nellore, Konaseema, four each in Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Srikakulam districts.  

In view of heatwave conditions in the State, people have been requested to take precautionary measures, such as staying indoors between 11 am to 4 pm and hydrating themselves at regular intervals by consuming water and other fluids.

According to the India Meteorological Department, thunderstorms, along with lightning is expected at isolated places.Strong winds blowing at a speed of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places in the coastal and Rayalaseema districts on Monday.

