YS Jagan Mohan Reddy only leader to seek votes for good work: AP Education Minister

S Guru Srikanth ad Harshita Nagpal By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the only leader in Indian politics who has sought people’s support on basis of the work he has done for them, unlike other politicians who make promises just before the elections, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana told TNIE in an exclusive interview.Terming Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena as a celebrity party, the YSRC leader said the actor-politician has no agenda. “He just wants to defeat the YSRC. But what next?,” the minister wondered.

On the BJP’s strong remarks against the Jagan government, Botcha said he was surprised to see a politician of Amit Shah’s stature speak in such a manner. “The Union Home Minister parroted the allegations that the TDP and a section of media have been charging against the ruling YSRC in an attempt to mudsling the government,” he added.

Elaborating on the State government’s efforts to help students become global citizens, the education minster said CBSE syllabus will be implemented in 1,000 schools for pupils of Class 8 and above in Andhra Pradesh.He explained that English medium is being implemented to ensure that the switch from State syllabus to CBSE is easy for the students.

