Home States Andhra Pradesh

14 of 387 pacts signed during GIS commence commercial operations in Visakhapatnam

Majority of the MoUs have been grounded, Jawahar Reddy said.

Published: 20th June 2023 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary

Special Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Of the 387 Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) signed during the Global Investors Summit held in Visakhapatnam on March 2 and 3, as many as 14 have already commenced commercial operations, Special Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy said during a review meeting held with secretaries of various departments in Vijayawada on Monday. 

Pacts to the tune of Rs 13,12,120 crore were signed to create 6,05,733 jobs. Of the total, 14 projects worth Rs 2,749 crore have commenced commercial operations and can provide employment opportunities for 7,108 people. The majority of the MoUs have been grounded, Jawahar Reddy said.

Besides, 106 projects worth  Rs 3,77,476 crore and with a potential to create employment for 2,13,513 people are under active construction or ready for groundbreaking, he added.

“With this, we would be achieving a strike rate of 29% in terms of investment and 35% in terms of employment which shows the confidence of the investors in the State. Other projects are in various stages of implementation” he explained. 

The CS added that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for six projects, worth Rs 1,775 crore and the potential to generate 1,230 jobs, virtually on June 22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr KS Jawahar Reddy
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp