14 of 387 pacts signed during GIS commence commercial operations in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Of the 387 Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) signed during the Global Investors Summit held in Visakhapatnam on March 2 and 3, as many as 14 have already commenced commercial operations, Special Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy said during a review meeting held with secretaries of various departments in Vijayawada on Monday.

Pacts to the tune of Rs 13,12,120 crore were signed to create 6,05,733 jobs. Of the total, 14 projects worth Rs 2,749 crore have commenced commercial operations and can provide employment opportunities for 7,108 people. The majority of the MoUs have been grounded, Jawahar Reddy said.

Besides, 106 projects worth Rs 3,77,476 crore and with a potential to create employment for 2,13,513 people are under active construction or ready for groundbreaking, he added.

“With this, we would be achieving a strike rate of 29% in terms of investment and 35% in terms of employment which shows the confidence of the investors in the State. Other projects are in various stages of implementation” he explained.

The CS added that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for six projects, worth Rs 1,775 crore and the potential to generate 1,230 jobs, virtually on June 22.

