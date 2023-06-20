15-year-old girl ‘sexually abused’ by self-styled godman in AP, rescued

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly sexually abused by a self-styled godman for the past two years, was rescued in Vijayawada on Monday.

The accused runs Gnanananda Ashram in Visakhapatnam. The victim, who hails from Gandepalli village near Rajahmundry, used to look after Gosala on the premises of the ashram. Unable to bear the trauma, she had allegedly fled the ashram and boarded a train in Visakhapatnam.

A co-passenger, who travelled to Vijayawada, had handed her over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Krishna district, a few days ago. Initially, the minor girl was brought to the Kakipadu police station. She alleged atrocities meted out against her during a counselling session.

Krishna unit CWC chairperson Kondru Suvartha said, “The accused used to call the girl to his room in the ashram at midnight, and used to sexually violate her.”

Case will be registered basis medical reports: CWC

The victim had lost her parents in a road accident when she was five years old. Her aunt had admitted her to a government hostel, where she studied up to Class 5. Later, when she turned 12, she was shifted to the ashram.

“After the girl revealed her horrifying tale of abuse, we alerted the Disha Police. The cops took the girl to Old GGH for medical tests. Once the reports are confirmed, the Disha Police will register a case and hand over the girl to Visakhapatnam police,” Kondru Suvartha explained.

