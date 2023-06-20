Andhra Pradesh CM directs officials to expedite construction of irrigation projects

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials of the Water Resources department to expedite works for the Polavaram project and other irrigation projects, including Veligonda, Vamsadhara and Owk.

Taking stock of the progress of the national project during a review meeting with senior officials at his camp office on Monday, he directed them to pay attention to the left main canal.

Officials told him that sand filling and vibro-compaction work at gap 1 of the Earth-Cum-Rock-Fill (ECRF) dam have been completed and similar works at gap 2 are underway. They informed Jagan that the expert committee of the Central Water Commission (CWC) and the Ministry of Jal Shakti has inspected the part of the guide bund that has shrunk. They suspect that the fallout of changes in the soil’s nature might be the reason for the phenomena.

On the committee’s advice, the affected area is being filled with rock dump and cement slurry. They said the committee has agreed to make final recommendations after a detailed analysis.

While 12,658 displaced families have been shifted to the R and R (Rehabilitation and Resettlement) colonies, efforts are on to shift the remaining 8,288 families, officials explained. Reviewing the progress of the Veligonda, Vamsadhara and Owk projects, the Chief Minister advised the officials to formulate an action plan to expedite the construction of the priority projects by reviewing them once a fortnight.

Stating that the second tunnel of the Owk project has been completed and the lining work is in the final stages, officials said arrangements are underway to launch the project in August for diverting 20,000 cusecs of Krishna flood waters to Rayalaseema.

As much as 92.14 per cent works for the second tunnel head regulator of the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project will be completed by August, they said and explained that of the total length of 18,787 metres, tunnel works for 17,461 metres have been completed.

Works related to Gottipadu dam, Kakarla dam, Theegaleru approach channel, Theegaleru head regulator and eastern main canal head regulator which are part of the Veligonda project are also in the final stage, officials said.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of Thotapalli Barrage, Mahendra Tanaya Reservoir and Tarakarama Theertha Sagar works and instructed the officials to expedite the lift irrigation scheme that brings water to the Hiramandalam Reservoir from the Gotta Barrage.

Further, the irrigation department officials informed Jagan that they are releasing water to the ayacuts of Godavari, Krishna Delta and Thotapalli as per the irrigation calendar.

