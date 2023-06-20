As monsoon progresses, heavy rain likely in north coastal AP for two days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a breather for the citizens, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in north coastal districts for two days starting Tuesday, and thunderstorm activity with gale winds in the rest of the State for the next four days.

The IMD’s daily reports indicated that the Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, West-central and Northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand, some more parts of Bihar and remaining parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Monday.

Conditions are favourable for further advancement of Southwest Monsoon over some more parts of south Peninsular India, parts of Odisha, and some more parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh during the next two-three days.

In the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Monday, heavy rains were reported in a few places in the Paravathipuram-Manyam district, while light to moderate rainfall was recorded in a few places over coastal districts and one or two places in Rayalaseema districts. The highest rainfall of 7 cm was reported at Garugubilli in the Paravatipuram-Manyam district, followed by 5 cm in Balajipeta in the same district.

Meanwhile, intense heatwave conditions continued at a few places in the State with Patchava in the Prakasam district reporting the highest daytime temperature of 44.70 Celsius. While Vijayawada reported 40.8 degree Celsius, Kakinada logged a temperature of 41 degrees Celsius.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), the intense heatwave is likely in 32 mandals and the heatwave in 106 mandals on Tuesday.

On Monday, 11 mandals in the State, including three mandals each in Nellore and Prakasam districts, two each in Palnadu and Kurnool districts and one Mandal in the NTR district, experienced a severe heatwave.

