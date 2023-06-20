Awareness on cybercrime should be increased, says Bapatla SP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In view of increasing cyber frauds, awareness on cybercrimes should be increased among the people, said Bapatla Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal on Monday.

He received as many as 48 complaints from the people through the Spandana grievance programme.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that every complaint received from the public should be directed to the concerned police station immediately and stringent action should be taken to resolve them without fail.

The SP also instructed the officials to set up banners and distribute pamphlets on educating people on cybercrimes and encourage them to file complaints without any hesitation as soon as such incident happens.

Vakul Jindal further instructed the police to take elaborate measures in curbing crime in the district.

Additional SP P Mahesh, Spandana cell SI Haribabu, and other officials were present.

