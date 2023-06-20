Dwarampudi claims to quit politics if Pawan wins Kakinada MLA seat 

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Challenging Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to contest and win the elections from Kakinada, city MLA Dwarampudi Chandra Sekhar Reddy said, “The actor can be a Chief Minister only in movies and not in real life.”

The legislator threw the gauntlet at the actor-politician a day after the former accused him of running a crime empire with the blessings of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Addressing a public gathering at Sarpavaram Junction in Kakinada from atop his Varahi campaign vehicle on the fifth day of Varahi Vijaya Yatra on Sunday, Pawan launched a scathing attack against the ruling YSRC, especially its MLA from Kakinada city, and said if given a chance to represent in the Assembly, he and his party will teach a fitting lesson to Dwarampudi. The JSP chief alleged that the MLA was steeped in crime.

Responding to the allegations, Dwarampudi said, “If you (Pawan) win from the Kakinada Assembly constituency, I will leave politics. I challenge you to prove your heroism by contesting from the city without using money power.”

Pointing out that he has won the seat two out of three times, the MLA asked why would people elect him if he were involved in extortion and ganja trading. Lashing out at Pawan, he said, “For a person to enter into politics, he/she should have a personality and some qualities. The actor has none.”

Further, he added that Jana Sena will neither be useful for Pawan’s fans nor for the community he belongs to. “JSP will be of use only for TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu,” Dwarampudi mocked.

