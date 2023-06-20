Home States Andhra Pradesh

Dwarampudi claims to quit politics if Pawan wins Kakinada MLA seat 

The JSP chief alleged that the MLA was steeped in crime.

Published: 20th June 2023 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

MLA Dwarampudi Chandra Sekhar Reddy

MLA Dwarampudi Chandra Sekhar Reddy (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Challenging Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to contest and win the elections from Kakinada, city MLA Dwarampudi Chandra Sekhar Reddy said, “The actor can be a Chief Minister only in movies and not in real life.”

The legislator threw the gauntlet at the actor-politician a day after the former accused him of running a crime empire with the blessings of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Addressing a public gathering at Sarpavaram Junction in Kakinada from atop his Varahi campaign vehicle on the fifth day of Varahi Vijaya Yatra on Sunday, Pawan launched a scathing attack against the ruling YSRC, especially its MLA from Kakinada city, and said if given a chance to represent in the Assembly, he and his party will teach a fitting lesson to Dwarampudi. The JSP chief alleged that the MLA was steeped in crime.

Responding to the allegations, Dwarampudi said, “If you (Pawan) win from the Kakinada Assembly constituency, I will leave politics. I challenge you to prove your heroism by contesting from the city without using money power.”

Pointing out that he has won the seat two out of three times, the MLA asked why would people elect him if he were involved in extortion and ganja trading. Lashing out at Pawan, he said, “For a person to enter into politics, he/she should have a personality and some qualities. The actor has none.”

Further, he added that Jana Sena will neither be useful for Pawan’s fans nor for the community he belongs to. “JSP will be of use only for TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu,” Dwarampudi mocked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pawan Kalyan Dwarampudi Chandra Sekhar Reddy Kakinada Assembly constituency
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp