Elect JSP for Suraksha Andhra: JSP chief Pawan to fishermen 

Further, he promised to take the fishermen’s problems to the notice of the Centre and get them resolved, if they support him.

Published: 20th June 2023 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan greeting fishermen at Ettimogga on Monday I express

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: need of the hour is for JSP to be in power to ensure Suraksha Andhra, party chief Pawan Kalyan asserted as he met people of various sections in Kakinada district on the sixth day of his Varaha Vijaya Yatra on Monday. He added Jana Sena was formed with the commitment to help people, not merely to gain power. 

The actor-politician travelled on a motorboat in Uppateru to Ettimogga for interacting with fishermen, members of his party’s women’s wing - Veera Mahila - and the elite of the Kakinada Rural region. 

A number of fishermen came in their boats to greet Pawan and explain to him about their problems. Stating that the fishermen were suffering because of the oil and gas companies, the JSP chief accused the government of not providing proper assistance to the community during the 61-day fishing ban.

Blaming the companies owned by energy minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy for looting sand and causing a crisis, Pawan alleged that the value of the loot is nothing short of Rs 10,000 crore.

Further, he promised to take the fishermen’s problems to the notice of the Centre and get them resolved, if they support him. During his interaction with members of Veera Mahila, Pawan stressed, “To ensure the security and safety of the women, there is a need for JSP to be in power.

Today, a criminal is ruling the State, which I don’t accept. It needs to be changed.” Further, he interacted with the elite of the Kakinada rural region and emphasised the need for their active participation in politics for a better future for the State.

