Naidu hands over Rs 10 lakh financial aid to Amarnath’s kin in AP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: TDP Supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu demanded the State government take stern action against the accused in Amarnath’s death case. He visited the family of Amarnath, a 15-year-old who was charred to death in Uppalavaripalem, and offered his condolences to the bereaved family on Monday.

Amarnath's family is devastated. I can't imagine the mother's grief. Her son, a class 10 student, the hope of the family, was burnt alive by YSRCP's men for fighting against their harassment of his sister.



Words cannot describe my anguish. We shall provide all possible… pic.twitter.com/Eiz0OsG4b9 — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) June 19, 2023

Assuring the family that the TDP would always be with them and provide them with all required assistance, he handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh. Speaking on the occasion, he said that killing a tenth-class student, who stood up for his sister was an atrocious act.

Alleging that the accused family is backed by local YSRC leaders and the police failed to take swift action, Chandrababu Naidu questioned the police about the delayed action, though the deceased revealed the names of his attackers.

TDP chief opined that the increased ganja peddling in the State is the main reason for the crimes and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has not even reacted to any attacks against women.

