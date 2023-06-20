Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu hands over Rs 10 lakh financial aid to Amarnath’s kin in AP

TDP chief opined that the increased ganja peddling in the State is the main reason for the crimes and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has not even reacted to any attacks against women.

Published: 20th June 2023 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Nara Chandrababu Naidu

 TDP Supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu with the family of Amarnath (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: TDP Supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu demanded the State government take stern action against the accused in Amarnath’s death case. He visited the family of Amarnath, a 15-year-old who was charred to death in Uppalavaripalem, and offered his condolences to the bereaved family on Monday. 

Assuring the family that the TDP would always be with them and provide them with all required assistance, he handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh. Speaking on the occasion, he said that killing a tenth-class student, who stood up for his sister was an atrocious act. 

Alleging that the accused family is backed by local YSRC leaders and the police failed to take swift action, Chandrababu Naidu questioned the police about the delayed action, though the deceased revealed the names of his attackers. 

TDP chief opined that the increased ganja peddling in the State is the main reason for the crimes and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has not even reacted to any attacks against women.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amarnath’s death case Nara Chandrababu Naidu TDP financial aid
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp