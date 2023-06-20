Home States Andhra Pradesh

Over 4k MGNREGA works completed in two months in AP

Apart from this, cultivating various fruits in over 500 acres is also in progress. 

Published: 20th June 2023 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

MGNREGA works

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Enhancing the livelihood of the unskilled rural labour in Bapatla district, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) works in the district are progressing exponentially, as over 4,000 works worth Rs 100 crore have been completed so far in the last two months.

Setting up a target of providing 73 lakh working days to the people of the district during the 2023-24 financial year, District Water Management Agency (DWMA) officials have surpassed the target by providing 38.5 lakh work days, which is over 53%, just the first two months of the financial year. 

Striking a balance by providing employment to the rural poor and developing the district, the officials have conducted grama sabhas to identify various works at ground level and provide more work days to the MGNREGA workers.

As part of it, they identified works worth Rs 300 crore, including the construction of CC roads, renovation of ponds, beautification works, farm ponds construction, channel renovations, construction of RBKs in village and ward secretariat, health clinics, and digital library buildings. Apart from this, cultivating various fruits on over 500 acres is also in progress. 

To improve groundwater levels and prevent water scarcity in the future, the officials are prioritising water conservation works and are renovating ponds in the district under the Amrit Sarovar project.

The officials are also planning to complete the remaining 41,000 works worth Rs 200 crore, which are in various phases, in the next ten months. If the works were completed in the stipulated time, the government would allot additional material component works worth Rs 160 crore, which further helps in the development of the district and cater to the betterment of the rural poor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MGNREGA unskilled rural labour
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp