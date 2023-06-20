Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD to release white paper on Srivani funds 

The decision comes after TDP chief alleged that TTD is not giving receipts for donations 

Published: 20th June 2023 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

YV Subba Reddy

TTD Trust Board chairman YV Subba Reddy

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Monday said it would release a white paper on the Srivani Trust donations soon and would also take legal action against those who are spreading canards about the misuse of Srivani funds. 

TTD Trust Board chairman YV Subba Reddy asserted that every rupee donated to Srivani Trust is accounted for and some leaders are making baseless allegations against misuse of the funds. 

The TTD Trust Board, which met here today, took a decision to take legal opinion and file cases against those who are making baseless allegations. 

His comments came in the wake of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s allegations that the TTD is not giving receipts for the donations given by the donors. 

“Every penny from Srivani Trust -- made through online or physical mode -- is accounted for and used through proper channels and in a sacred way,’’ said Subba Reddy, briefing media about the decision fo the TTD Trust Board, which met Monday.

Subba Reddy said anyone can visit the account section and would be provided with all the information and detailed statements of the donations made to the Trust. 

“As of date, a total of 2445 temples were constructed in four South Indian States and a few in North India. The construction of above 75 per cent of the temples was completed and remains nearing completion,’’ he said. 

Apart from these, another 275 ancient temples, which were in a dilapidated condition, were renovated and reconstructed. “We are going to release a white paper on the Srivani Trust activities along with the accounts in detail,’’ he announced.

The TTD used the funds from the Trust for paying monthly remuneration and expenses of the endowment temples in the state under Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam, he explained and added that these payments are on at monthly basis and the pay-checks will be on the local committees of the temple. 
 

