Will win all 175 seats: TDP supremo Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Instructing party leaders to discharge their duties effectively, TDP supremo and leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu asserted that the party should win all 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.

Describing the next seven months as crucial for the Yellow party, the former Chief Minister exhorted the TDP rank and file to work towards the welfare of the State and future generations.

Chairing a meeting of the party leaders at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Monday, Naidu said he has never in his political life seen such a corrupt and criminal rule. The meeting essentially focused on the campaign and bus yantras that will be taken up to create awareness about the party’s manifesto ‘Bhavisyathuku Guarantee’ (guarantee for the future).

As part of the first part of its manifesto, the TDP had announced a slew of sops for women, farmers and youth. Urging the party activists to take responsibility of protecting the State, he asked them to visit every doorstep, gather first-hand information on public issues and submit a report to the party. The second part of the TDP’s manifesto will then be prepared by Dussehra based on the report.

Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of “totally destroying the State in the past four years,” Naidu pointed out that the TDP has already launched a campaign ‘Badude Badudu’ to highlight the atrocious rule of the YSRC.

“As leaders, it is our duty to mingle with the people and try to resolve their problems,” he remarked. Expressing concern over the rising gun culture in the State and the blade batch ruling the roost, the 73-year-old politician said Jagan has no right to lead the State any longer.

Further, he alleged that the ruling party has looted land worth Rs 40,000 crore by threatening the owners.

Referring to the recent case where Visakhapatnam YSRC MP MVV Satyanarayana’s wife, son and auditor were held captive for almost 48 hours, Naidu said, “The MP’s son himself has admitted that his family members were threatened with dire consequences inside their own house and were tortured by gang members who were under the influence of ganja. Unable to bear the harassment, the MP is migrating to Hyderabad. Meanwhile, in Sri Sathya Sai district, an innocent person resorted to ending his life as the ruling party leaders forcibly occupied his land worth Rs 12 crore.”

Recalling that he had predicted that the State will witness an atrocious atmosphere, the TDP chief accused Jagan of burdening people with skyrocketing power charges that have been revised at least seven times in the past four years.

“Why is power being purchased at Rs 10 per unit from the market? From installing metres to solar power plants, corruption is rampant in the energy department,” he alleged. Regretting that no person in the State can freely express his or her opinion, Naidu said fake cases were being foisted against those who raise their voice. “Even women are not an exception as they are being attacked for questioning the government,” he alleged.

