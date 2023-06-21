CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy exhorts students to be leaders of emerging tech

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday presented Jagananna Animutyalu - State Brilliance Awards-2023 to the SSC and Intermediate rankers of government educational institutions.A total of 42 students, who topped in SSC, and 26 students who achieved group-wise ranks in Intermediate, got Animutyalu Awards. About 20 students, who excelled in higher education in five categories, also received Excellence Awards. In all, 22,710 students were honoured with Jagananna Animutyalu Awards across the State.

Addressing the students and their parents at the award presentation ceremony, the Chief Minister described the rankers as bright minds and shining stars, who are the future of AP. Profusely congratulating the rankers, he said the government had introduced educational reforms with an aim to make students global citizens equipped with balanced and matured thought, knowledge of emerging and future technologies.

“Our students should not be the just followers of emerging technologies, they should become the technology leaders,’’ he said, adding that quality education is required to achieve the goal. The day is not far off when our students will rule and command the world, he remarked.

Jagan said it is a matter of pride for all that 24 girls figured among the 42 SSC rankers and 22 among the 26 Intermediate toppers. Emphasising that students and parents should change in tune with the fast changing educational system across the globe, Jagan called upon them to aim at reaching higher echelons.

“We need to do more in education sector like changing the examination system and introducing the IB syllabus at the school level to ensure that our students attain number one position in their respective fields and become perfect global leaders,” he averred.

Stressing that all students should at least complete graduation, he said the educational reforms have reduced the dropout rate and the government schools have reached a stage wherein corporate schools are trying to compete with them.

