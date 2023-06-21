Fitness certificate of 650 school buses renewed in AP

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: As the schools and colleges have reopened, the transport department officials are conducting inspections to check the fitness of the school buses in the Palnadu district. According to officials, as many as 800 school buses are present in the district and in order to ensure that all the buses in the district possess fitness certificates before ferrying children to schools, the officials have notified the school managements about fitness test dates.

Till now the officials have renewed the fitness of 650 buses and filed 10 cases against bus drivers who failed to maintain proper records. The officials also informed that the driver should have at least five years of experience and the school management should ensure that the eye sight of the driver is frequently tested.

An attender should be present in every bus and regular inspections to check whether emergency exit, first-aid kits and fire extinguishers are arranged in the school bus, the officials added. Severe action would be taken against the drivers and the managements if they failed to follow all regulations.

