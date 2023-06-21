Home States Andhra Pradesh

Orders passed to wind up 23 Margadarsi chit groups

The department, which is the authority to regulate the chit fund business, had earlier conducted inspections in various chit fund units of Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited (MCFPL).

Published: 21st June 2023 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Chit fund fraud, money fraud

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Stamps and Registration Department, which investigated the alleged irregularities in Margadarsi chits, said orders have been passed to wind up 23 chit groups of Margadarsi as several lapses were observed. The department, which is the authority to regulate the chit-fund business, had earlier conducted inspections in various chit-fund units of Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited (MCFPL). “Large scale violations, financial mischief and procedural irregularities were noticed in the inspections,’’ the department said in a statement on Tuesday.

The department said in view of the serious lapses, the accounts of MCFPL were audited by a qualified auditor and it was found that an amount of Rs 459.98 crore was invested in mutual funds, government securities and equity instruments, both quoted and unquoted, including subsidiaries and associates. “The MCFPL management has been diverting the subscribers’ money for its personal gain and indulging in commission of offences under various provisions of law and placing the hard earned monies of the gullible subscribers under risk,’’ the department stated.

The Stamps and Registration Department said during the audit conducted, certain grave irregularities were found, including non-payment of subscription for the tickets held by the foremen and for the vacant tickets recorded in the name of MCFPL, huge difference in subscription collected in comparison to prize money paid, which resulted in delay in payment of prize monies and utilisation of other groups’ subscription amounts and acceptance of deposits under the guise of Receipts to cover the obstacles due to short collection of subscriptions.

It was further observed that MCFPL compromised the auction proceedings by allowing defaulted subscribers to participate in auction by violating the terms and conditions of the chit agreements entered between the company and the subscribers and resorted to collection of subscriptions without conducting auction (other than first instalment).As MCFPL through its branch managers was acting prejudicial against the interest of the subscribers, the Deputy Registrars of Chits of districts passed orders winding up of 23 chit groups of MCFPL,’’ the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Margadarsi chit groups chit-fund
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp