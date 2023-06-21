Home States Andhra Pradesh

Over 90 per cent pupils appear for APECET-23

The exam was conducted online in two sessions across 25 centres in Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad, Telangana.

Published: 21st June 2023 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Open book exam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 90.37 % appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET-2023) conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada (JNTUK) across 25 regional centres.

AP ECET chairman and JNTUK vice-chancellor GVR Prasada Raju said the online exam was conducted peacefully under the supervision of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) across the State and in Hyderabad. APSCHE chairman Prof. K Hemachandra Reddy released the set codes online on Tuesday.

The exam was conducted online in two sessions across 25 centres in Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad, Telangana.Exam convener Prof. A Krishna Mohan said 34,503 of the 38,181 applicants appeared for the test, totalling to 90.37%. As many as 3,678 students were absent. While 17,162 of the total 19,216 applicants appeared for the first session, 17,341 out of 18,965 attended the second session.  

The convener said preliminary key for the AP ECET will be released on June 23. If there students have any objections regarding the key, requests will be accepted till June 25, he explained. AP ECET-2023 co-conveners K Venkata Reddy, K Padmapriya and TCS technical staff T Ram Gopal present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JNTUK APECET-23
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp