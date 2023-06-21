Over 90 per cent pupils appear for APECET-23

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 90.37 % appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET-2023) conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada (JNTUK) across 25 regional centres.

AP ECET chairman and JNTUK vice-chancellor GVR Prasada Raju said the online exam was conducted peacefully under the supervision of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) across the State and in Hyderabad. APSCHE chairman Prof. K Hemachandra Reddy released the set codes online on Tuesday.

The exam was conducted online in two sessions across 25 centres in Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad, Telangana.Exam convener Prof. A Krishna Mohan said 34,503 of the 38,181 applicants appeared for the test, totalling to 90.37%. As many as 3,678 students were absent. While 17,162 of the total 19,216 applicants appeared for the first session, 17,341 out of 18,965 attended the second session.

The convener said preliminary key for the AP ECET will be released on June 23. If there students have any objections regarding the key, requests will be accepted till June 25, he explained. AP ECET-2023 co-conveners K Venkata Reddy, K Padmapriya and TCS technical staff T Ram Gopal present.

