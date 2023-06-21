Parts of AP likely to experience heavy rains, thunderstorm

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The arrival of the monsoon brought much-needed respite from the sweltering heat in various parts of the State as Godavari, Guntur, NTR, Bapatla, Krishna, and Chittoor districts reported rainfall on Tuesday.While Vijayawada experienced heavy rainfall, Tirupati and Kakinada witnessed light drizzles. Seethanagaram mandal in East Godavari district received the highest rainfall of 97.75 mm and Tallapudi mandal in the same district recorded 80 mm rains. Kondapi mandal in Prakasam district recorded 65.5 mm rainfall.

Meanwhile, the northern coastal districts of the State experienced dry weather conditions with high humidity levels.As per the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (Amravati), regions of north coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, south coastal AP (SCAP), and Rayalaseema can expect light to moderate rain and thundershowers at scattered locations on Wednesday. Additionally, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are anticipated in one or two places. There is also a possibility of strong winds ranging from 30 to 40 km per hour at one or two locations.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), there is a likelihood of heavy rains in certain areas and light showers in other parts of the State for the next two days under the influence of the southwest monsoon.

On Wednesday, heavy rains are expected in Manyam, Anakapalle, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Kakinada, East and West Godavari, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Nellore districts.Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, YSR, Sri Sathya Sai, Anantapuram, Kurnool, and Nandyal districts are likely to experience light to moderate rains.

After a prolonged period of heatwaves and extreme weather events, no mandal in the State recorded maximum temperatures above 40 degree Celsius on Tuesday. The highest temperature of 39.2 degree Celsius was recorded at Ulavapadu in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district. Guntur West and Darsi of Prakasam district recorded 38.76 degree Celsius.

