Seer accused of raping minor in captivity, held in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam police arrested a seer for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in captivity at his ashram for the past two years, in the city on Monday. The accused identified as Swami Poornananda has been booked under POCSO Act.

According to the police, the minor girl, who had been living at the ashram run by the accused since 2016, in her complaint had alleged that she was tied up with a chain and had to spend many days without food. The incident came to light after the minor girl managed to escape from the ashram earlier this month.

“After she left the ashram, she boarded the Tirumala Express, where she met a woman and narrated her ordeal to her. The woman, with the help of the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO), produced the girl in front of the Child Welfare Committee,” ACP Vivekananda said.

Incidentally, the accused seer had lodged a missing-person complaint on June 15 at the MVP Colony Police Station to avoid suspicion. “The 12 inmates, including nine boys and three girls, have been shifted to a boys’ home at Arilova and girls’ home at Chinagadili. In 2012, another minor accused the seer of rape and case is under trial,” he said.

Swami Poornananda

The 15th ward corporator Appari Srividya alleged that the charges against the seer were true. “He used to harass children sexually when I was working as a teacher. A complaint was filed then. There were 100 children in the ashram and most of them left due to the harassment,” the corporator said, adding that stern action should be taken against those who are indulging in sexual harassment.

A living hell

Speaking to TNIE, Child Welfare Committee district chairperson Radha said that when the CWC team visited the ashram to take stock of the situation, it found the inmates were staying in a pathetic condition. The ashram inmates, who hailed from Araku and neighbouring Odisha, were allegedly engaged in odd jobs, such as maintaining the cattle shed at the ashram. Radha said it was against the law to keep both boys and girls in the same premises.

Meanwhile, the AP Sadhu Parishad president Srinivasananda Saraswati alleged that the accused seer was falsely implicated in the rape case as part of a larger conspiracy. Speaking to reporters at the ashram, he said that there were attempts made earlier to grab the ashram land and the ruling YSRC leaders threatened the seer.

