Andhra Pradesh HC issues bailable warrant against Rawat for failing to appear before it in contempt case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court issued a bailable warrant against senior IAS officer and Principal Secretary (Finance) SS Rawat for failing to appear before it in a contempt case.

The summons for appearance was issued earlier while hearing a petition filed by contractor J Venkateswara Reddy, seeking directions from the court to the government to pay back the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) and Further Security Deposit (FSD) that he had deposited with the government.

The court had ordered the government to give back the EMD and FSD, but the orders were not implemented. The contractor filed a contempt petition in the court and Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari summoned Rawat to appear before it and explain why the deposits were not returned to the petitioner.

When the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, the government pleader sought its postponement for another day. The court expressed its readiness and asked the government pleader to file a petition seeking exemption of Rawat from appearance.

When he did not turn up for a hearing after the lunch break, the court expressed its serious displeasure and issued a bailable warrant against Rawat. The matter is posted for hearing on July 12.

HC hears plea challenging appointment of DoP

A petition has been filed challenging the appointment of Jalla Sudershan Reddy as the Director of Prosecutions (DoP) by Additional Director (Prosecutions) B Ramakoteswara Rao. The petitioner sought the quashing of the GO issued appointing Sudershan Reddy as the DoP. Petitioner’s counsel M Ravindranath Reddy told the division bench of the HC that rules were amended to appoint Sudershan Reddy as the DoP and said a person with a political background cannot be appointed as DoP. The petitioner said he has all the qualifications to be appointed as the DoP. After hearing the petitioner’s counsel, the bench posted the matter for hearing on June 26. When the counsel urged the court to serve notices to Sudershan Reddy, it said it would look into the issue at the next hearing.

