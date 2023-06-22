Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh RTC offers 10 per cent off on round-trip tickets

This discount applies to both the outbound and return journeys, allowing passengers to save on their entire round trip.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) announced a special discount offer for passengers travelling on long-distance services. Passengers who have pre-booked round-trip tickets can now avail of a 10 per cent discount on their ticket fares. This discount applies to both the outbound and return journeys, allowing passengers to save on their entire round trip.

Deputy Transport Manager of Visakhapatnam Venkatrao Kanithi said that the discount scheme was limited to return journeys previously, but now it extends to outbound journeys as well. “For instance, if the fare for outbound and return tickets is Rs 800 each, passengers can now enjoy a 10 per cent discount on both tickets. We strongly encourage the public to take full advantage of this opportunity,” he explained. Visit www.apsrtconline.in or approach any APSRTC reservation counter for more information and reservations.

