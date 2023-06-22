Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP Ministers hold talks with energy unions on pay revision

Highlighting the demands of employees, the association leaders urged the State government to continue the existing policy and implement a single master scale.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (Energy) and Karumuri Nageswara Rao (Civil Supplies) held talks with the leaders of energy department employees’ associations on pay revision at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Highlighting the demands of employees, the association leaders urged the State government to continue the existing policy and implement a single master scale. They also sought continuation of allowances to APGenco employees. Demanding continuation of fitment, along with weightage, they urged the government to give high fitment if continuation of fitment along with weightage is not possible.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand underscored the need for reducing all kinds of expenditure to safeguard the power sector. In the same breath, he said the government is considering the demands of employees’ associations positively.

Stating that all the demands of employees’ associations will be taken to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Peddireddy announced that another round of talks will be held with the leaders in a week. Promising to take an amicable decision, the Energy Minister said the government is not considering the One Man Commission report on the issue.

