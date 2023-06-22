Home States Andhra Pradesh

Door-to-door survey to enrol new voters in Guntur

The list of voters who completed 18 years age would be completed by October 16 and would announce the tentative voters list on October 17. 

Published: 22nd June 2023 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 10:46 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur district administration is gearing up to conduct a door-to-door survey to enrol new voters and any required amendments in voters list from July 21. Following the instructions of the Election Commission of India, the State election commission has issued SSR (Special Survey Revision) schedule.

As part of this, five-day training sessions were conducted for electoral registration officers, assistant electoral registration officers, and booth-level officers to conduct door-to-door survey across the district from July 21 to August 21.

As part of it, new voter IDs will be issued to those who crossed 18 years by January 2024. According to the schedule, after completing the survey, rationalisation of polling centres, re-arrangement, and re-casting would be completed by January 29. The list of voters who completed 18 years age would be completed by October 16 and would announce the tentative voters list on October 17. 

After considering the objections and resolving them, the final voter list will be released on January 5 next year. The officials suggested the public to submit correct details during the door-to-door survey to prevent any complications while issuing the voter identification cards.

