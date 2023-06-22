Eluru acid attack victim dies after week-long battle

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: After a week-long battle, the 35-year-old acid attack victim from Eluru succumbed to her burns on Wednesday. Yadla Francika was attacked with acid on June 13.

A native of Denduluru and resident of Vidya Nagar in Eluru, Francika worked as a receptionist in a dental college. Three youngsters on a motorcycle threw acid on her face and body while she was returning home on a fateful night.

The trio fled the spot and Francika rushed to her house to tell her parents about the attack. As her condition was serious, she was shifted to Manipal Hospitals in Vijayawada, where she died while undergoing treatment.After parting ways with her husband, she has been living with her parents along with her five-year-old daughter.

Probe revealed that the key accused, Boda Naga Satish, bore a grudge on the woman for admonished him for moving closely with her sister, Eluru district SP Mary Prasanthi said. On the directions of DGP KVRN Reddy, special teams were formed and six people were arrested, she added.

Satish and his two associates, Behara Mohan and B Usha Kiran, were nabbed and sent to judicial remand for attacking the woman. Further probe revealed the involvement of three others, Kaja Babu, Kolla Trivikrama Rao and V Satyanarayana, who purchased the acid from the market. They, too, were arrested and sent to judicial remand, the Mary Prasanthi said.

The SP asserted that a chargesheet in the case will be filed within 15 days and all steps will be taken to punish the guilty in the court of law.“Police have already procured strong evidences in the case. On the directions of the district collector, steps are being taken to extend all possible benefits to the family. The government will also take steps to provide education and employment to the victim’s daughter,” the police officer explained.

Eluru I-Town Police, who had earlier registered a case under attempt to murder, altered it to murder. A case under IPC Sections 302, 120(B), 341, 326-A read with 34, Section 3(ii)(v) of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and Section 9(1) of The Poisons Act 1919 was registered.

After completing the formalities, Francika’s body was shifted to Dendaluru for the final rites. Meanwhile, mild tension prevailed in the woman’s native when the family members protested the presence of the sister at the final rites as they held her responsible for Francika’s death. Former Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, AP Medical Board director Dr Dirisala Varaprasad, Eluru Deputy Mayor Sudhir Babu and others went to Denduluru and condoled the bereaved family.

