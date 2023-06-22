Heavy rainfall likely in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: After a spell of a heatwave, several districts of the North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) are likely to experience heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms on Thursday.According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), there will be moderate to heavy rainfall in certain areas of Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitamaraju, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, and Prakasam districts on Thursday.

Additionally, there will be light to moderate rainfall at isolated locations in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, YSR, Sri Sathyasai, Anantapur, Kurnool, and Nandyala districts. On Friday, the forecast indicates that the NCAP, the South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema regions will experience thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds of similar speed. Furthermore, heavy rainfall is expected in the districts of NTR, ASR, Anakapalle, Visakhapatnam, and Vizianagaram on the same day.

Even as the southwest monsoon advanced further in the state, Mulakalacheruvu in Annamayya district experienced the highest amount of rainfall, measuring 120.75 mm. While Tirupati and surrounding areas received light to moderate rains. Vijayawada also experienced a short spell of rainfall in the evening, bringing down the mercury levels. Pedakurapadu in Palnadu district recorded 105 mm of rainfall, while Kanchikacherla in NTR district re 88 mm of rainfall, and Amaravati in Palnadu district received 81 mm of rainfall. Various locations in Palnadu, Bapatla, NTR, Sri Satya Sai, Chittoor, and Prakasam districts also reported rainfall.

Considering the weather forecast, the India Meteorological Centre in Amaravati issued an advisory appealing to people and authorities to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. Meanwhile, Nandigama registered the highest maximum daytime temperature of 40.80C. Jangamaheswarapuram followed closely at 39.80C, while Amaravati recorded 39.50C and Gannavaram 38.90C.

