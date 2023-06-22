Opposition politicising confinement of kin, auditor: Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Lashing out at the Opposition parties for politicising the confinement and kidnap of his wife, son and auditor-friend, Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha MP MVV Satyanarayana said he was ready for a CBI probe into the incident as demanded by the Opposition leaders.

Asserting that there was no role of any political party or leaders in the incident, he said, “It is unfortunate that the Opposition parties are politicising the issue and not bothered about the torture and agony my wife, son and friend endured for two days.” He refuted allegations that he knew the key accused in the case,

Hemanth Kumar.

MVV said that he shared no animosity with Hemanth over political or business-related issues and that crime was committed purely to extort money. “Anyone can verify my call data records from the past five years to check whether I have ever called Hemanth,” he said.

“It was all pre-planned. The accused conducted a recce at Rushikonda for three days and entered my house on the night of June 12,” he explained.

As many as 40 cases have been registered against Rajesh, another accused in the case, in Vizag, Tirupati and other places, while Hemant has been booked for 13 cases, including three kidnaps and one murder.

Claiming that not a single customer has complained regarding the apartments he has constructed, the MP said, “As my business was targeted, I want to shift it to Telangana, while continuing to stay in Vizag.”

“I have started a business in Hyderabad and a project is underway,” he explained and said there was no truth in reports that he was not getting cooperation from the government. Further, he said "It was wrong to say there are law and order issues in Port City based on one incident.”

