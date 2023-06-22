Home States Andhra Pradesh

Over 100 firms to recruit educated youth at two-day Mega Job Mela

The job mela would be held from 9 am to 7 pm on June 22 and 23 on the premises of Dr YSR Engineering College in the university.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Over 100 firms from across the country would attend the two-day Mega Job Mela at Acharya Nagarjuna University on June 22 and June 23, said university vice-chancellor Prof K Rajasekhar here on Wednesday.

He said that over 10,000 recruitments would be done at the two-day job mela and students who possess UG, PG, IT, B.Tech, MCA, and MBA degrees can participate.

As many as 100 firms from various sectors, including automobile manufacturing, IT, ITES, BPO, KPO, retail industry, pharma, medical, telecom, insurance, and several others would take part in the job mela to recruit the candidates, he added.

The job mela would be held from 9 am to 7 pm on June 22 and 23 on the premises of Dr YSR Engineering College in the university. YSRC Member of Parliament Vijaya Sai Reddy would attend as a special
guest for the event, the V-C said.

He urged the qualified youth to participate in the job mela. Engineering college principal Acharya P Siddaiah, architecture college principal Acharya E Srinivas Reddy, and several others took part in the meeting held here on Wednesday.

