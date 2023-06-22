Pull up socks by October or face music: Jagan tells 18 MLAs ahead of AP Assembly polls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: MLAs will get tickets for the next Assembly elections solely on the basis of their participation in the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ (GGMP) programme, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated on Wednesday.

Addressing the MLAs, MLCs, ministers, district unit party presidents and regional coordinators at a workshop for the door-to-door campaign on Wednesday, the YSRC president reportedly issued an ultimatum to at least 18 legislators, instructing them to pull up their socks and improve their performance by October, if they want a ticket. Jagan said the MLAs will be given another chance considering that the heatwave conditions might have affected their participation in the door-to-door campaign over the past one month.

“Giving a ticket to you depends solely on your performance graph in the survey. Participating in GGMP will enhance your graph and help secure another chance to contest the election,” he asserted.He pointed out that giving a ticket to a candidate, whose graph is bad, will not only result in the defeat of the contestant, but also the party and the cadre.

Setting a roadmap for the party to bag all 175 seats in the next Assembly elections, Jagan explained the functioning of ‘Jagananna Suraksha’ which will begin from June 23. The public outreach programme will be followed by another campaign, ‘Why AP Needs Jagan’.

Exhorting the cadre to play an active role in taking the party closer to the public, Jagan said, “Since 92% people in rural regions and 84% in urban areas are benefitted from the welfare schemes, the party cadre should be well-prepared to explain about the government’s initiatives and counter the malicious propaganda of the Opposition,” he said.

Elaborating on Jagananna Suraksha, an extension of Jaganannaku Chebudam, Jagan said, “Volunteers, Gruha Saradhulu and secretariat staff will visit all families and identify unresolved issues. Later, mandal and municipal officials will resolve these problems. District collectors and other official teams will also visit the villages every week.”

The teams will take measures to enrol eligible people left out of the welfare schemes and also issue marriage certificates and ration cards, he added. “Two camps will be held every day in every mandal of the State for a month from July 1. MLAs should be present for coordinating Jagananna Suraksha. Orientation workshops will begin from June 23 for the party cadre,” he explained.

Following this, the party will also take up a programme called ‘Why AP Needs Jagan’ to explain to the people about the revolutionary changes the government has brought in the last four years and highlight the necessity for the YSRC to be re-elected, he said.

He advised the MLAs, coordinators and activists to explain the previous TDP regime’s failures and elaborate the differences between the two parties. “The Opposition’s malicious propaganda should be countered through social media,” he said.

