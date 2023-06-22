Home States Andhra Pradesh

Srinivasa Kalyanam office of TTD relocated

Special Officer of Dasa Sahitya Project Ananda Thirthacharyulu, DPP secretary Dr Srinivasulu and others were present.

Published: 22nd June 2023 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. ( File Photo)

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The office of Srinivasa Kalyanam and Vaibhotsavam projects of TTD have been relocated from the SVETA building to Komalamma Choultries in Tirupati Wednesday. TTD JEO (H&E) Sada Bhargavi inaugurated the new offices after performing special pujas to utsava idols of Sri Venkateswara and his consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi.

Speaking on the occasion, the JEO said that in order to provide spiritual ambience to the projects the utsava idols were shifted to the Komalamma Choultries spread over 1.5 acres where from they would henceforth be taken to venues of the events held across the country.

Describing the importance of Kolamma Satrams, the JEO said the saree presented to Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple in Tiruchanoor during the annual Brahmotsavam is first puja offered at the Choultries. Henceforth, the utsava idols will be offered pujas and Kainkaryams every day, she added. Special Officer of Dasa Sahitya Project Ananda Thirthacharyulu, DPP secretary Dr Srinivasulu and others were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srinivasa Kalyanam office TTD Tirupati
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp