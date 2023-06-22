Srinivasa Kalyanam office of TTD relocated

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The office of Srinivasa Kalyanam and Vaibhotsavam projects of TTD have been relocated from the SVETA building to Komalamma Choultries in Tirupati Wednesday. TTD JEO (H&E) Sada Bhargavi inaugurated the new offices after performing special pujas to utsava idols of Sri Venkateswara and his consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi.

Speaking on the occasion, the JEO said that in order to provide spiritual ambience to the projects the utsava idols were shifted to the Komalamma Choultries spread over 1.5 acres where from they would henceforth be taken to venues of the events held across the country.

Describing the importance of Kolamma Satrams, the JEO said the saree presented to Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple in Tiruchanoor during the annual Brahmotsavam is first puja offered at the Choultries. Henceforth, the utsava idols will be offered pujas and Kainkaryams every day, she added. Special Officer of Dasa Sahitya Project Ananda Thirthacharyulu, DPP secretary Dr Srinivasulu and others were present.

TIRUPATI: The office of Srinivasa Kalyanam and Vaibhotsavam projects of TTD have been relocated from the SVETA building to Komalamma Choultries in Tirupati Wednesday. TTD JEO (H&E) Sada Bhargavi inaugurated the new offices after performing special pujas to utsava idols of Sri Venkateswara and his consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi. Speaking on the occasion, the JEO said that in order to provide spiritual ambience to the projects the utsava idols were shifted to the Komalamma Choultries spread over 1.5 acres where from they would henceforth be taken to venues of the events held across the country. Describing the importance of Kolamma Satrams, the JEO said the saree presented to Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple in Tiruchanoor during the annual Brahmotsavam is first puja offered at the Choultries. Henceforth, the utsava idols will be offered pujas and Kainkaryams every day, she added. Special Officer of Dasa Sahitya Project Ananda Thirthacharyulu, DPP secretary Dr Srinivasulu and others were present.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });