TDP gets no invite for Opposition meet in Patna, leadership in no mood to join it

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: No invitation seems to be extended to the TDP for the meeting of opposition parties in Patna on June 23. According to sources, the TDP is unlikely to attend the meeting even if it gets an invitation. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took the lead in organising the meeting to showcase the unity of Opposition to take on the BJP in the 2024 elections.

Though Nitish Kumar spoke to the leaders of national and regional parties like the Congress, AAP, TMC, Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party and DMK, no invitation has been extended to the regional parties, including the YSRC, TDP and BRS in both the Telugu States.TDP leaders seem to have not expected any invitation for the opposition parties meeting as the party leadership is engaged in consultations with the BJP for a possible electoral alliance in the coming elections.

“Ever since, we lost the elections in 2019 after snapping ties with the BJP, we have softened our stand towards the saffron party and started extending support to the BJP government at the Centre both inside and outside Parliament. Though we are well aware of the fact that the BJP does not have considerable vote bank in Andhra Pradesh, our party is aspiring for an electoral alliance with the saffron party,” a senior TDP leader said and felt that it is the cause for the opposition parties at the national level to isolate Telugu Desam. He further elaborated that even as several opposition parties boycotted the new Parliament building inauguration ceremony, the TDP sent its representative for the event.

This apart, the praises showered by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on the policies of Narendra Modi government during a summit organised by a national news channel, also sent a message to the Opposition camp that the TDP is in no mood to join their bandwagon and ignored sending an invitation, he observed.

Stating that the TDP extended unconditional support to the BJP government in each and every aspect, another leader said as the TDP has confined itself to giving suggestions to the Modi government without criticising its policies, it is natural that the opposition camp will not bother for the party.

