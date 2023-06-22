Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP leader Nara Lokesh to launch website for weavers

This will also enable the weavers upgrade themselves to meet the increasing demands of consumers, he felt.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to support handloom weavers and workers, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh will launch a website www.weaversdirect.in on Thursday. It will enable the handloom weavers to sell their products at a better price without the involvement of middlemen, he hoped.

As his Yuva Galam Padayatra is now passing through Venkatagiri, which is famous for handloom sarees, Lokesh has decided to make the segment a platform to realise his dream project by launching the website. Lokesh has also decided to extend all possible help to the weavers and provide necessary infrastructure, besides creating an atmosphere wherein the weavers can continue in their traditional profession in the most convenient manner. This will also enable the weavers to upgrade themselves to meet the increasing demands of consumers, he felt.

Interacting with the handloom weavers and workers at Dakkili campsite of Venkatagiri Assembly constituency, he promised to extend help to them in a big way soon after the TDP returns to power in the State in the next elections.

Recalling that it was the TDP that introduced the Janata clothes scheme to come to the rescue of the handloom weavers, Lokesh promised to set up a textile park in Venkatagiri with latest technology. Reminding that several schemes were introduced during the TDP regime for the welfare of the weavers, he regretted that at least 60 weavers had committed suicide during the YSRC government due to mounting debt burden.

CM Jagan did not extend any help to the families of the suicide victims, he alleged.Later at a meeting with Christians, Lokesh said the TDP would set up separate corporations for Muslims and Christians by dividing the Minorities Corporation.

