Home States Andhra Pradesh

18 days on, elusive leopard keeps Palnadu officials on their toes

Meanwhile, the officials have urged the locals to avoid spreading any fake news, which might worsen the situation and increase panic among the people.

Published: 23rd June 2023 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: The elusive leopard, which was spotted near Gurazala, has kept the forest officials on their toes.The movement of the leopard, which was initially believed to be a tiger by the locals, was traced on June 5. The news of the leopard roaming near the town spread like wildfire, triggering fear among the locals.

Soon after receiving information, police personnel and forest department officials rushed to the town and launched a search operation. Even as the operation to trace the leopard continues, officials are of the view that the movement of the leopard in the town, which is over 10 km away from the forest fringe area, is very unusual. Additional personnel have been deployed in Gurazala and its surrounding villages and six camera traps have been set up to trace the animal.  

Speaking to TNIE, Palnadu district forest officer (DFO) Ramachandra Rao said that the movement of the leopard was not captured by any of the trap cameras set up in the surrounding areas.“We have identified the possible areas where the leopard might travelled and have directed officials to be alert,” he said. “It might had returned to the forest. However, we are conducting cleanliness drives in the surrounding areas to remove overgrown weeds,’’ he added.

Meanwhile, the officials have urged the locals to avoid spreading any fake news, which might worsen the situation and increase panic among the people. There is no reason for the public to panic or fear as the movement of leopard was not reported in the nearby areas in the last fortnight.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
leopard Gurazala
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp