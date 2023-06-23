18 days on, elusive leopard keeps Palnadu officials on their toes

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: The elusive leopard, which was spotted near Gurazala, has kept the forest officials on their toes.The movement of the leopard, which was initially believed to be a tiger by the locals, was traced on June 5. The news of the leopard roaming near the town spread like wildfire, triggering fear among the locals.

Soon after receiving information, police personnel and forest department officials rushed to the town and launched a search operation. Even as the operation to trace the leopard continues, officials are of the view that the movement of the leopard in the town, which is over 10 km away from the forest fringe area, is very unusual. Additional personnel have been deployed in Gurazala and its surrounding villages and six camera traps have been set up to trace the animal.

Speaking to TNIE, Palnadu district forest officer (DFO) Ramachandra Rao said that the movement of the leopard was not captured by any of the trap cameras set up in the surrounding areas.“We have identified the possible areas where the leopard might travelled and have directed officials to be alert,” he said. “It might had returned to the forest. However, we are conducting cleanliness drives in the surrounding areas to remove overgrown weeds,’’ he added.

Meanwhile, the officials have urged the locals to avoid spreading any fake news, which might worsen the situation and increase panic among the people. There is no reason for the public to panic or fear as the movement of leopard was not reported in the nearby areas in the last fortnight.

GUNTUR: The elusive leopard, which was spotted near Gurazala, has kept the forest officials on their toes.The movement of the leopard, which was initially believed to be a tiger by the locals, was traced on June 5. The news of the leopard roaming near the town spread like wildfire, triggering fear among the locals. Soon after receiving information, police personnel and forest department officials rushed to the town and launched a search operation. Even as the operation to trace the leopard continues, officials are of the view that the movement of the leopard in the town, which is over 10 km away from the forest fringe area, is very unusual. Additional personnel have been deployed in Gurazala and its surrounding villages and six camera traps have been set up to trace the animal. Speaking to TNIE, Palnadu district forest officer (DFO) Ramachandra Rao said that the movement of the leopard was not captured by any of the trap cameras set up in the surrounding areas.“We have identified the possible areas where the leopard might travelled and have directed officials to be alert,” he said. “It might had returned to the forest. However, we are conducting cleanliness drives in the surrounding areas to remove overgrown weeds,’’ he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, the officials have urged the locals to avoid spreading any fake news, which might worsen the situation and increase panic among the people. There is no reason for the public to panic or fear as the movement of leopard was not reported in the nearby areas in the last fortnight.