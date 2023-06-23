All set for launch of  ‘Jagananna Suraksha’ in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally launch the month-long Jagananna Suraksha programme, which will be organised across 15,004 village and ward secretariats, on Thursday.According to officials, the programme is aimed to benefit the eligible families, who were left out of welfare schemes for whatever reasons, and house-to-house screening will be done to identify and provide welfare benefits to all the eligible people, besides providing them 11 types of certificates, including birth, death, caste, CCRC, ration card and others, without any service charges.

Teams consisting of volunteers, staff of village and ward secretariats and public representatives will visit all the 1.6 crore households in the State in 7 – 10 days and collect grievances. After identifying the left out beneficiaries, the required documents will be collected to resolve the issues.“If they require any certificates like birth, income and caste, the team will collect essential documents and assist them in filling up the necessary application,’’ officials said.

Later, the teams go to secretariats and submit the documents, get the token number and service request number and delivers them to the people at their residence. The teams will notify the date of camp in their village, take them to the camp and handhold them until the issue is resolved.

Mandal level officials will hold the camps from July 1. Teams of tahsildar, EO and PR & RD, MPDO and deputy tahsildar camp for a whole day in the village/ward secretariat to solve the issues pertaining to welfare schemes and disburse documents on the spot.

