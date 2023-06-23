Home States Andhra Pradesh

Camera catches elusive tiger in AP

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The movement of a tiger, which killed three cows, was captured on a CCTV camera on the outskirts of Pedda Anantapuram village in Atmakur mandal under Nallamala forest section on Wednesday night. The tiger preyed on three cows, belonging to Chakali Dargaiah, a farmer within a span of 10 days, causing panic among the villagers.

Speaking to TNIE, Bairluty forest range officer P Rama Koti said the tiger was captured on the CCTV camera while it was eating the carcass of a cow between 8.00 and 9.10 pm on Wednesday. After eating the carcass of cow, the tiger headed back to the forest in the same way. The pug marks of the tiger were collected. “There is no need to panic. We have advised the people especially the cattle rearers not to venture into the forest and nearby agriculture fields,” he said.  

Meanwhile, the villagers appealed to the forest officials to take measures to protect their cattle from the wild animals.As per the records, the State has a tiger population of 75 and of them 50 are females and 25 males. Nearly, 73 tigers are present in Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) in the Nallamala ranges. At least, 10 cubs are present in the tiger reserve, spreading over 5,937 square kilometres in Kurnool, Guntur and Prakasam districts of Andhra Pradesh and Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda of Telangana.

